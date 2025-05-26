The Bangor Rams beat Mt. Ararat 14-1 on Memorial Day in Bangor. The game was stopped after 5 innings because of the mercy rule

The Rams scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 1st and 5 runs in the bottom of the 3rd and 4th innings.

Emma Tripp, Bangor's sophomore pitcher held Mt. Ararat to just 3 hits. She struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter.

Sophie Lynch, the senior catcher was a perfect 4-4 from the plate, driving in 3 runs with 3 doubles.

Abby Folsom was 3-4 with 2 runs batted in. Eva Coombs was 2-4 with a double and run batted in. Emily Adams was 2-3 with 2 runs knocked in. Gabby Goding had a single and drove in 2 runs. Gabby Raymond had a single and drove in a run.

The Rams stole 6 bases. Abby Folsom swiped 3 bases with Annabelle Pierce, Emily Adams and Gabby Goding each stealing 1 base.

Bangor is now 10-3. They will play at Hermon on Tuesday, May 27th at 4:30

Mt. Ararat is now 3-9. They will play at Camden Hills on Wednesday, May 28th at 4:30

