Bangor Softball Falls to Lewiston 11-7

The Bangor Rams outhit Lewiston 13-11, but fell to the Blue Devils 11-7 on Wednesday afternoon, April 17th, as Lewiston scored 8 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning.

Taylor Clark led Bangor offensively, going 4-4 at the plate and driving in 4 runs. She hit an inside-the-park home run in the 1st inning, giving Bangor a 3-0 lead at the time. Cassidy Richardson and Victoria Jarnich each had 2 hits including a double. Eva Coombs and Gabby Raymond each had 2 hits. Annabelle Pierce had a single.

Clark started in the circle for Bangor and went 3.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 10 runs. She struck out 6 and walked 6. Pierce came on in relief and pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 run. She struck out and walked 1.

Ava Dionne pitched a complete game for the Blue Devils, allowing the 13 hits and 7 runs. She struck out 7 and walked 1.

Juliet Philippon, Aubrey Peer, Dionne and Jersey Cunningham each had 2 singles. Isabella Enos had a double. Ava Marquis and Irelyn Ackley each had a single.

Bangor is 0-1 and will play at Camden Hills on Monday, April 22nd at 4:30 p.m.

Lewiston, 1-0, will host Brewer on Saturday, April 20th at 11 a.m.

