Bangor Softball Hands Skowhegan 1st Loss 3-2 Thursday

The Bangor Rams scored 2 unearned runs in the bottom of the 6th inning and beat the Skowhegan River Hawks 3-2 Thursday in Bangor. It was Skowhegan's 1st loss of the season.

Lane Barron was in the circle for Bangor and picked up the win, pitching a 7 inning game. She struck out 6 and walked 3, allowing just 1 hit.

Sierra Carey pitched for Skowhegan. She allowed 9 hits, 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter.

Skowhegan's lone hit was a 2-run home run by Riley Fitzpatrick who knocked the first pitch she saw in the 2nd inning over the fence.

Cassidy Ireland was 3-3 at the plate, scoring 2 runs. She had a stolen base too. Taylor Coombs was 2-3, scoring a run and had a double. Emma Kennedy had a double. Casey Carter, Rae Barron, and Gabby Goding all singled for the Rams.

Bangor improves to 3-2. The Rams will play at Mt. Ararat on Friday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

Skowhegan falls to 6-1. The River Hawks are in action on Friday, May 6th when they play host to Camden Hills at 4:30 p.m.