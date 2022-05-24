Bangor Softball Tops Camden Hills 5-3

The Bangor Rams Softball Team defeated Camden Hills 5-3 on Monday, May 23rd on the road.

Bangor scored 4 runs in the 2nd inning and then added an insurance run in the 5th inning when Emmie Streams blasted a home run to center field.

Lane Barron was in the circle for Bangor, going the distance. She allowed 3 hits, striking out 7 and walking 3.

Sierra Laukka started in the circle for the Windjammers. She went 4.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, although just 1 was earned. She struck out 1. Matalin Luce pitched the final 3 inning allowing Streams' homer, and striking out 2 and walking 1.

Streams was 2-4. Grace Goding was 2-3 with a double. Ashley Schultz, Lane Barron and Taylor Coombs each had a single for the Rams

Olivia Brown, Kyra Anderson and Lily Enggass singled for Camden Hills.

Bangor is now 8-5 with 3 games remaining in the regular season. They play Wednesday, May 25th at Skowhegan at 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 27th at Mt. Blue at 4 p.m. and then close out the season on Senior Recognition Night Wednesday, June 1st at home against Brewer at 7 p.m.

Camden Hills is 1-9

Note - in the original story we had Lane Barron pitching 6.2 innings when in fact she pitched the complete game