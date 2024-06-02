Class C Maine State Track and Field Championships [RESULTS]

The Maine Class C State Track and Field Championships were held at St. Joseph's College in Standish on Saturday, June 1st.

The Orono Girl's Team finished 1st and Boy's Team finished 2nd overall.

Sumner's Kaleb Colson set the State Record in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 1:56.07 besting the previous of record of 1:56..62 set last year by James Cognata from Winthrop High School.

Winslow's Joseph Richards set the State Record in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 10.96 in the preliminaries, beating the previous record of 10.99 set by Dominic Kane of Bucksport in 2009.

Teanne Etwings from Houlton set the State Record in the Girl's 3200 Meter Run with a time of 10:33.56 beating Ruth White's (Orono) record time of 10:44.75 set last year.

Here are the Girl's Team Results

1. Orono - 122

2. NYA - 116

3. Bucksport - 88

4. Houlton - 47

5. Seacoast Christian - 32

6. Bucksfield - 29

7. Maranacook - 27

8. Piscatauis - 25

9. Winslow - 23

10. MCI - 22

11. GSA - 21

12. Central - 18

12. Hall-Dale - 18

14. Fort Kent - 16

14. Sumner - 16

16. Boothbay - 15

16. Madison - 15

18. Bangor Christian - 11

19. Foxcroft Academy - 10

19. Winthrop - 10

21. Washington Academy - 8

21. Mountain Valley - 8

21. Lisbon - 8

24. Mattanawcook Academy - 6

25. Traip Academy

25. Mt. View - 5

27. Dexter - 4

27. Narraguagus - 4

29. Carrabec - 3

29, Sacopee Valley - 3

29. St. Dominic - 3

32. Old Orchard Beach 2

33. Spruce Mountain - 1

To see all the individual Girl's Results Click HERE

Here are the Boy's Team Results

1.Winslow - 89

2. Orono - 85

3. Lisbon - 82

4. Winthrop - 62

5. Bucksport - 49

6. Sumner - 36

7. Foxcroft Academy - 39

8. MCI - 36

9. GSA - 33.50

10. Bangor Christian - 31

11. Mt. Abram - 24

12. Old Orchard Beach - 15

13. Wells - 14.50

14. Mt. View - 14

15. Traip Academy - 13

16. Dexter - 12

17. Fort Fairfield - 11

17. Central - 11

19. Narraguagus - 10

20 Sacopee Valley - 9

21. Dirigo - 7

21. Carrabec - 7

23. Mountain Valley - 6

23. Penquis Valley - 6

23. Houlton - 6

26. St. Dominic - 5

26. Kents Hills - 5

28. Isleboro - 3

29. Telstar - 2

29. Fort Kent - 2

29. Washburn - 2

29. Hall-Dale - 2

29. Buckfield - 2

29. Mattanawcook Academy - 2

35. Madison - 1

35. Washington Academy - 1

To see all the individual Boy's Results Click HERE

