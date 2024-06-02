Class B Maine State Track and Field Championships [RESULTS]

The Class B Maine State Track and Field Championships were held on Saturday, June 1st at MDI High School in Bar Harbor.

Logan Walton set a new Boy's 100 Meter Dash record with a time of 10.80 in the preliminaries. That beat the record set by MDI's Miles Burr in 2022 with a time of 10.95.

The Girl's Team Scores were

1. Greely - 93

2. York - 90

3. Freeport - 63

4. Leavitt - 60

5. Yarmouth - 47

6. MDI - 44.50

7. Waterville - 41

8. Old Town - 35

9. Morse - 33

10. Lawrence - 27

11. John Bapst 25.50

12. Presque Isle - 24

13. Fryeburg Academy - 21

13. Lake Region - 21

15. Cape Elizabeth - 20

15. Gardiner - 20

17. Cony - 19

18. Nokomis - 14

18. Erskine Academy - 14

20. Oceanside - 9

20. Belfast - 9

22. Lincoln Academy - 5

23. Medomak Valley - 3

24. Poland - 2

25. Gray-New Gloucester - 1

To see all the individual Girl's Results click HERE

The Boy's Team Totals were

1. Greely - 104

2. Leavitt - 61

3. Gray-New Gloucester - 62

4. York - 61

5. Caribou - 46

5. Lincoln Academy - 46

7. Yarmouth - 41

8. Fryeburg Academy - 33

9. Freeport - 32

10. Ellsworth - 29

11. John Bapst - 27

12. Morse - 26

13. Lake Region - 25

14. Medomak - 23

14. Cony - 23

16. MDI - 19

17. Presque Isle - 16.50

18. Lawrence - 10

19. Belfast - 5

20. Waterville - 3

20 Cape Elizabeth - 3

22. Nokomis - 2

22. Old Town -2

22. Erskine Academy -2

25. Poland - 1.5

To see all the individual Boy's Results click HERE

