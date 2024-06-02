Class B Maine State Track and Field Championships [RESULTS]
The Class B Maine State Track and Field Championships were held on Saturday, June 1st at MDI High School in Bar Harbor.
Logan Walton set a new Boy's 100 Meter Dash record with a time of 10.80 in the preliminaries. That beat the record set by MDI's Miles Burr in 2022 with a time of 10.95.
The Girl's Team Scores were
- 1. Greely - 93
- 2. York - 90
- 3. Freeport - 63
- 4. Leavitt - 60
- 5. Yarmouth - 47
- 6. MDI - 44.50
- 7. Waterville - 41
- 8. Old Town - 35
- 9. Morse - 33
- 10. Lawrence - 27
- 11. John Bapst 25.50
- 12. Presque Isle - 24
- 13. Fryeburg Academy - 21
- 13. Lake Region - 21
- 15. Cape Elizabeth - 20
- 15. Gardiner - 20
- 17. Cony - 19
- 18. Nokomis - 14
- 18. Erskine Academy - 14
- 20. Oceanside - 9
- 20. Belfast - 9
- 22. Lincoln Academy - 5
- 23. Medomak Valley - 3
- 24. Poland - 2
- 25. Gray-New Gloucester - 1
To see all the individual Girl's Results click HERE
The Boy's Team Totals were
- 1. Greely - 104
- 2. Leavitt - 61
- 3. Gray-New Gloucester - 62
- 4. York - 61
- 5. Caribou - 46
- 5. Lincoln Academy - 46
- 7. Yarmouth - 41
- 8. Fryeburg Academy - 33
- 9. Freeport - 32
- 10. Ellsworth - 29
- 11. John Bapst - 27
- 12. Morse - 26
- 13. Lake Region - 25
- 14. Medomak - 23
- 14. Cony - 23
- 16. MDI - 19
- 17. Presque Isle - 16.50
- 18. Lawrence - 10
- 19. Belfast - 5
- 20. Waterville - 3
- 20 Cape Elizabeth - 3
- 22. Nokomis - 2
- 22. Old Town -2
- 22. Erskine Academy -2
- 25. Poland - 1.5
To see all the individual Boy's Results click HERE
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows
Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes.
Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss