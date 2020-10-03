Bangor X-C Girls Complete Sweep Win Festival of Champions Race in Belfast
After the Bangor Boys Cross Country Team won the Festival of Champions Race in Belfast on Saturday, October 3rd, the Girls completed the sweep finishing 1st. The Top 5 teams were 1. Bangor, 2. MDI, 3. GSA, 4. Orono and 5. Brewer.
To see all the individual and team scores click HERE. The top 10 finishers were
- Erin McCarthy - Bangor 19:21.55
- Thea Crowley - GSA 19:37.91
- Olivia Mosca - Brewer 19:49.19
- Julia White - Orono 19:59.30
- Ava Dowling - Hampden Academy 20:38.39
- Megan Randall - Bangor 20:49.11
- Callan Eason - MDI 20:59.73
- Sadie Harrow - Bangor 21:10.59
- Carly Hayward - Bangor 21:20.94
- Ella Joyce - MDI 21:21.52