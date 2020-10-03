Bangor Boys Cross Country Wins Festival of Champion Race Saturday
The Bangor Boys Cross Country Team won the Festival of Champion Cross Country Race Saturday, October 3rd in Belfast. The Top 5 team finishers were 1. Bangor, 2. Hampden Academy, 3. Mount Desert Island, 4. Orono and 5. Brewer
To see all the individual and team results click HERE
The Top 10 finishers were
- Abbott Valentine - Hampden Academy 16:05.37
- Daniel McCarthy - Bangor 16:12.21
- Gordon Doore - Bangor 16:22.51
- Ponce Saltysiak - MDI 16:49.02
- Fritz Oldenburg - Bangor 16:57.89
- Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy 17:17.04
- Miles Cannon - Belfast 17:22.49
- Kyle McClellan - Orono 17:24.49
- William Hileman - Bucksport 17:24.76
- Thorin Saucier - Orono 17:43.62