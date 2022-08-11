Bangor’s Emmie Streams Commits to UMaine
Streams will be the third Mainer on the Black Bear's roster. She will join Jaycie Christopher, the reigning Miss Maine Basketball from Skowhegan High School who is a freshman this year, and Lexi Mittelstadt a junior from Wilton, who went to Mount Blue High School.
The University of Maine will be playing its home games this season at The Pit on the University of Maine.
Streams commitment to attend UMaine is contingent upon her acceptance to the school.
