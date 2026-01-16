The Maine Women's Basketball team fell to the Vermont Catamounts 64-53 at The Pit at the University of Maine on Thursday, January 15th

Vermont led 15-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33 2-4 at the end of the 1st Half. The Catamounts led 53-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Adrianna Smith had 15 points, 7 rebounds 4 assists, 4 steals and 1 block to lead Maine. With her 4 assists, she now has moved into 10th place in the all-time assist category. Smith is now the only player to rank in the Top-10 in Scoring (currently 9th), Rebounds (7th) and Assists (10th).

Sarah Talon also had 15 points for Maine.

The Black Bears shot 41.2 percent from the field and were 5-20 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 6-9 from the free throw line.

Vermont outrebounded Maine 36-23. Maine turned the ball over 13 times while Vermont turned the ball over 14 times.

Vermont was led by Keira Hanson with 20 points. The Catamounts shot 47.2 percent from the field and were 6-14 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 8-10 from the free throw line.

Vermont is now 14-5 overall and 3-1 in America East.

Maine is 8-10 overall and 3-2 in America East. Maine heads off on the road and will play at New Hampshire on Saturday, January 17th at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Don Shields for the pregame starting at 12:30. The Black Bears don't return home until January 31st when they will host UMass Lowell at 1:30 p.m.

America East Standings as of January 16