Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 20

Here are the High School Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 20th.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Check back later as we will have Heal Points posted

Girl's Basketball

Bangor Christian 83 Hodgdon 28

Calais 50 Sumner 49

Cape Elizabeth 45 Lake Region 29

Caribou 71 Washington Academy 26

Foxcroft Academy 48 Houlton 33

Freeport 38 Fryeburg Academy 30

Gray-New Gloucester 53 Yarmouth 23

Greely 40 York 38

Machias 71 Fort Kent 27

MDI 62 Brewer 42

Mount View 42 MCI 26

Old Town 59 Nokomis 36

Presque Isle 67 John Bapst 37

Rangeley Lakes 21 Islesboro 10

Shead 56 Searsport 8

Skowhegan 55 Mt. Blue 20

Boy's Basketball

Bangor Christian 67 Hodgdon 45

Caribou 77 Washington Academy 61

Central 53 Penquis 39

Foxcroft Academy 103 Houlton 24

Freeport 55 Fryeburg Academy 31

Hermon 48 Ellsworth 44

Islesboro 59 Rangeley Lakes 31

Katahdin 58 Stearns 50

Lake Region 71 Cape Elizabeth 48

Machias 60 Fort Kent 41

Mattanawcook Academy 88 Dexter 30

Mount Blue 51 Skowhegan 44

Mount View 48 MCI 30

Nokomis 67 Old Town 47

Presque Isle 66 John Bapst 39

Schenck 58 Woodland 56

Shead 62 Searsport 41

Traip Academy 69 North Yarmouth Academy 23

Yarmouth 52 Gray-New Gloucester 42

York 66 Greely 48

Girl's Hockey

Gorham 2 Falmouth/Scarborough 1

Yarmouth/Freeport 9 Penobscot Pioneers 0

York Coop 3 Brunswick 2

Boy's Hockey

Edward Little 13 Portland Coop 1

Greely 5 Gardiner Coop 4

Thornton Academy 10 Bangor/Brewer/Narraguagus/Skowhegan 0

Get our free mobile app