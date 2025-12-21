Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 20
Here are the High School Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 20th.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Check back later as we will have Heal Points posted
Girl's Basketball
- Bangor Christian 83 Hodgdon 28
- Calais 50 Sumner 49
- Cape Elizabeth 45 Lake Region 29
- Caribou 71 Washington Academy 26
- Foxcroft Academy 48 Houlton 33
- Freeport 38 Fryeburg Academy 30
- Gray-New Gloucester 53 Yarmouth 23
- Greely 40 York 38
- Machias 71 Fort Kent 27
- MDI 62 Brewer 42
- Mount View 42 MCI 26
- Old Town 59 Nokomis 36
- Presque Isle 67 John Bapst 37
- Rangeley Lakes 21 Islesboro 10
- Shead 56 Searsport 8
- Skowhegan 55 Mt. Blue 20
Boy's Basketball
- Bangor Christian 67 Hodgdon 45
- Caribou 77 Washington Academy 61
- Central 53 Penquis 39
- Foxcroft Academy 103 Houlton 24
- Freeport 55 Fryeburg Academy 31
- Hermon 48 Ellsworth 44
- Islesboro 59 Rangeley Lakes 31
- Katahdin 58 Stearns 50
- Lake Region 71 Cape Elizabeth 48
- Machias 60 Fort Kent 41
- Mattanawcook Academy 88 Dexter 30
- Mount Blue 51 Skowhegan 44
- Mount View 48 MCI 30
- Nokomis 67 Old Town 47
- Presque Isle 66 John Bapst 39
- Schenck 58 Woodland 56
- Shead 62 Searsport 41
- Traip Academy 69 North Yarmouth Academy 23
- Yarmouth 52 Gray-New Gloucester 42
- York 66 Greely 48
Girl's Hockey
- Gorham 2 Falmouth/Scarborough 1
- Yarmouth/Freeport 9 Penobscot Pioneers 0
- York Coop 3 Brunswick 2
Boy's Hockey
- Edward Little 13 Portland Coop 1
- Greely 5 Gardiner Coop 4
- Thornton Academy 10 Bangor/Brewer/Narraguagus/Skowhegan 0
