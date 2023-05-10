Battle of the Witches – Brewer vs. Salem Saturday August 26

What started as a Halloween Helmet matchup between Brewer and Salem (Massachusetts) in October 2022 has blossomed into an exhibition game in August, 2023

The Brewer Witches will travel to Salem Massachusetts for an exhibition game in the Battle of the Witches on Saturday, August 26th at 2 p.m.

Salem is located about 3.5 hours from Brewer, Maine. The Salem Witches finished with a 7-4 record in 2022.

According to Mary Saunders in the Brewer Athletic Office, it is hoped that the Salem Witches will travel to Brewer in 2024 for an exhibition game.