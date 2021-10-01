Bears Struggle To Score & A Win Streak Is On The Line

UMaine Athletics Headlines –

The offensive struggles continued last night for the UMaine women’s soccer team as the Black Bears were shutout in Orono 2-nothing by Vermont.

• Catamounts first win in their last 6 games

• Maine’s winless streak is now 5 games, with only 2 goals scored in that span

• Bears 2-4-2, with an 0-3 America East record

Maine is at Albany Sunday

The UMaine field hockey team puts their 4 game winning streak on the line at Albany this afternoon in an America East contest.

• Black Bears 5-5 overall, 2-0 in conference

• Great Danes have the America East rookie of the week

• Albany 4-5, 1-0 in America East

UMaine women’s hockey has their home opener tomorrow as the Black Bears host St. Anslem at Alfond Arena.

• Reminder UMaine policy is for all fans in attendance for an indoor event to wear a face covering

• 3pm start time tomorrow in Orono

UMaine men’s hockey also plays at the Alfond Saturday, but that is a closed session with Quinnipiac and no fans will be allowed.

Husson University Headlines –

Husson men’s soccer won at UMPI yesterday 5-0

• Eagles 6-2-2 overall, 3-0-1 NAC play

• Owls 0-8 overall, 0-5 in NAC Play

o Sixth time this year the Owls were shutout, 4th game in a row without a goal