The Husson Softball team beat Thomas College 18-0 on Saturday, May 9th to win their 8th straight North Atlantic Conference Championship at Husson University as Ana Lang pitched a no-hitter.

Lang faced just 16 batters in the 5 inning mercy-rule shortened game. She just missed a perfect game, hitting 1 Thomas player with a pitch. She struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter. Lang's record improved to 23-3.

Emily Dunbar was 3-3 for the Eagles, driving in 5 runs, hitting a home run and a pair of doubles.

Morgan Tainter was 3-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in 4 runs. Morgan Curtis was 3-3 with a pair of doubles and 1 run batted in. Jetta Shook was 2-4 with a double and 3 runs batted in. Camryn King was 2-4 with a run batted in. Sophia Lynch was 1-4 with a run batted in. Tayler Watterson was 1-2 with a run batted in. Allie Casavant was 1-3.

Addy Boyce started in the circle for Thomas. She went 1.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 6 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out and walked 1. Brooke Smith went 1.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 6 runs, walking 1. Lillian Noyes closed out the game, pitching 1.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 6 runs, striking out 1.

Thomas finishes their season with a 21-20 record.

Husson improves to 36-4. The Eagles advance to the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament which begins on Thursday, May 14th. They will find out where they play on Monday, May 11th.