‘Best Home Court In The North’ Day 2 Rd. of 32 + Day 1 Results

The Round of 32 continues into the second day of action in our quest to crown the best home court in the north ahead of high school basketball tipping off the season Friday night.

Once again, all first round matchups were drawn at random.

Here are the results from yesterday's four Rd. of 32 matchups and a look at the first four schools to punch their ticket to the Rd. of 16 next week.

Brewer H.S. def. Piscataquis Community H.S., 77.3%-22.7%.

Bangor H.S. def. Fort Fairfield H.S., 67.3%-32.7%.

George Stevens Academy def. MCI, 57.3%-42.7%.

Penobscot Valley H.S. def. Central H.S., 53.5%-46.5%.

Here is the remainder of this week's schedule in the Rd. of 32:

WED: Southern Aroostook vs. Belfast; Hampden Academy vs. Foxcroft Academy; Houlton vs. Calais; Stearns vs. MDI

THU: Bucksport vs. Machias; Old Town vs. Orono; Caribou vs. Lawrence; Jonesport-Beals vs. Nokomis

That brings us to today, with Central Aroostook, Dexter, Ellsworth, Hermon, Lee Academy, Mattanawcook Academy, Presque Isle and Schenck entering the fray.

Only four of the schools in action today can advance to next Monday's Round of 16, which four will it be? Your vote decides!