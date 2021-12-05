8th Annual Smokey Lawrence Tournament at Brewer High School December 4th [RESULTS]

Frederick "Smokey" Lawrence passed away at the age of 72 on September 19th, 2012. He had such a impact on youth sports in Eastern Maine, that Brewer High School has held a preseason tournament named after the popular figure for 8 years.

The 8th Annual Smokey Lawrence Tournament was held at Brewer High School on Saturday, December 4th featuring the Brewer Boys and Girls, the John Bapst Girls and Boys, Central Boys and Girls, Orono Boys and Girls, Lewiston Boys and Winthrop Girls.

Results of the Tournament are as follows

Game 1 Brewer Boys 54 John Bapst 33

Game 2 Brewer Girls 23 John Bapst 22

Game 3 John Bapst Boys 54 Central 44

Game 4 Central Girls 35 John Bapst 23

Game 5 Orono Boys 48 Central 25

Game 6 Central Girls 37 Orono 26

Game 7 Brewer Boys 51 Orono 31

Game 8 Brewer Girls 52 Orono 28

Game 9 Brewer Boys 67 Lewiston 56

Game 10 Brewer Girls 57 Winthrop 44

In the final Brewer Boys game vs. Lewiston Brewer led 15-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 30-23 at the end of the 1st Half an 52-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter before winning 67-56

In that game Aaron Newcomb led the Witches with 25 points. Brody Saunders had 18 points and Brock Flagg finished with 14 points. The Witches had 9 3-pointers in the contest. Newcomb had 6 3's, Saunders had 2 3's and Flagg 1 3-pointer.

The Witches will host Ellsworth on Tuesday, December 7th in preseason games, with the Girls playing at 5 p.m. and the Boys at 6:30 p.m.