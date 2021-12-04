UMaine Men’s Hockey Falls to UVM 1-0 in OT

The University of Maine Black Bears fell to the UVM Catamounts 1-0 in overtime Friday night, December 3rd at the Alfond Arena in Orono.

The lone goal was score on the power play by Cory Babichuk with 2:12 left in the 5 minute overtime Period. His goal was assisted by Robbie Stucker and Simon Jellus.

Maine had only 5 penalties whistled on them during the game, but the last 2 were particularly costly, with 1 coming with just 17 seconds left in the 3rd Period and carrying over into overtime, and the last coming with 2:09 gone in overtime. UVM was 1-5 on the power play with 8 shots.

Maine was 0-4 on their powerplay, with 5 shots on goal.

Both goalies were outstanding during the game Victor Ostman turned away 23 shots in goal for the Black Bears and Gabe Carriere also stopped 23 shots.

Maine is now 1-11-2 and 1-8-1 in Hockey East. Vermont is 3-9-1 and 2-4-1 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will meet Saturday night at the Alfond Arena in Orono. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.