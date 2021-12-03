Here’s Where the UMaine and Husson Basketball and Hockey Teams Are Competing This Weekend
It's a busy weekend for the UMaine Black Bear and Husson Eagle Teams! Here's where the respective Basketball and Hockey Teams are competing this weekend! Best of luck!
Friday December 3
- UMaine Women's Hockey vs. BC 2 p.m.
- UMaine Men's Hockey vs. University of Vermont 7:07 p.m.
Saturday December 4
- UMaine Women's Basketball vs. Drexel (Cross Insurance Center) 12 noon - Broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket
- Husson Men's Basketball vs. UMPI 1 p.m.
- UMaine Men's Basketball at Columbia 2 p.m. - Broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA
- UMaine Women's Hockey vs. Boston College 2 p.m.
- Husson Women's Basketball vs. UMPI 3 p.m.