Here’s Where the UMaine and Husson Basketball and Hockey Teams Are Competing This Weekend

Photo Chris Popper

It's a busy weekend for the UMaine Black Bear and Husson Eagle Teams! Here's where the respective Basketball and Hockey Teams are competing this weekend! Best of luck!

Friday December 3

  • UMaine Women's Hockey vs. BC 2 p.m.
  • UMaine Men's Hockey vs. University of Vermont 7:07 p.m.

Saturday December 4

  • UMaine Women's Basketball vs. Drexel (Cross Insurance Center) 12 noon - Broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket
  • Husson Men's Basketball vs. UMPI 1 p.m.
  • UMaine Men's Basketball at Columbia 2 p.m. - Broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA
  • UMaine Women's Hockey vs. Boston College  2 p.m.
  • Husson Women's Basketball vs. UMPI 3 p.m.

Categories: College Sports, Husson Basketball, Husson Mens Basketball, Husson University Eagles, Husson Womens Basketball, Maine Basketball, Maine Hockey, Maine Mens Basketball, Maine Womens Basketball
