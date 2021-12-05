Despite 51 Shots Maine Hockey Ties UVM 1-1

Saturday night, December 4th the UMaine Men's Hockey Team ended up tied with the University of Vermont Catamounts 1-1 despite outshooting UVM 51-17. Vermont ended up winning in a shootout, to get the extra Hockey East point, although the game goes into the record books as a tie.

Gabe Carriere was outstanding in net for Vermont, turning away 48 shots in regulation, 2 in overtime and then stoning Maine's 3 shoot-out skaters.

UVM took a 1-0 lead with 9:17 elapsed in the 1st Period, on a goal by Dovar Tinling, assisted by Isak Walther and Carter Long.

Maine finally answered with 3:39 remaining in the 2nd Period on a turnover by Carriere that went right to the stick of Donovan Villenueve-Houle who snapped the puck into the uncovered net.

Maine had a golden opportunity to score at the end of the 3rd Period when Luca Minzenberger was whistled for a contact to the head penalty, and given a 5-minute major. But, Maine's power play woes continued, and despite the man advantage, wasn't able to score, and managed just 3 shots during the major.

Maine was 0-3 on the power play, while Vermont was 0-2.

Matthew Thiessen was in net for Maine and ended up with 16 saves.

The Black Bears are now 1-11-3 on the season overall and 1-8-2 in Hockey East. UVM is 3-9-2 overall and 2-4-2 in Hockey East.

Maine will play a weekend series next Friday and Saturday at home against the Union College Dutchmen. The puck drops Friday December 10th at 7:30 p.m. and then Saturday afternoon, December 11th at 5 p.m. The Black Bears are then off until New Year's Eve and Day when they travel to play Penn State.