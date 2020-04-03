Best HS Hoops Player Round of 16 Voting Results

In our quest to find who you vote the best high school basketball player in the history of the state of Maine we've cut the field in half once again to get down to our last 8 players remaining.

We started with 96 and whittled it down to 16 and here are the results of that 4th round of voting and the matchups for our Great 8 round which is underway now, and you can vote HERE

Round 4 Voting Results – Round of 16

Kolleen Bouchard (Houlton) – Parise Rossignol (Van Buren) = 53.3% to 46.7%

• Bouchard vs. Nik Caner-Medley (Deering) in Great 8

Nik Caner-Medley (Deering) – Andy Bedard (Mountain Valley) = 54.2% to 45.8%

• Caner-Medley vs. Kolleen Bouchard (Houlton) in Great 8

Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Amy Vachon (Cony) = 56.9% to 43.1%

• Rossignol vs. Nick Mayo (Messalonskee) in Great 8

Nick Mayo (Messalonskee) – Liz Coffin (Ashland) = 67.6% to 32.4%

• Mayo vs. Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) in Great 8

Skip Chappelle (Old Town) – Tyler McFarland (Camden Hills) = 70.2% to 29.8%

• Chappelle vs. Ray Alley (Vinalhaven) in Great 8

Ray Alley (Vinalhaven) – Ralph Mims (Brunswick) = 52.5% to 47.5%

• Alley vs. Skip Chappelle (Old Town) in Great 8

Julie Bradstreet (Central Aroostook) – Lisa Blais (Westbrook) = 53.7% to 46.3%

• Bradstreet vs. Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) in Great 8

Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Dick Scott (Ellsworth) = 81.3% to 18.7%

• Blodgett vs. Julie Bradstreet (Central Aroostook) in Great 8