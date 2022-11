Big 11 All Conference Football Selections

The Big 11 Coaches have met and voted! Here are the 2022 All-Conference Football Selections and Honorable Mention Selections

Quarterback

1st Team - Cohen Galley - Oceanside

2nd Team - Grady Hartsgrove - Nokomis

Running Backs

1st Team - Aiden Sargent - Oceanside

1st Team - Gary Glidden - Hermon

2nd Team - Hayden Staples - Medomak

2nd Team - Braeden Kennedy - MCI

Full Backs

1st Team - Porter Gahagan - Medomak

1st Team - Alec Smith - Hermon

2nd Team - Liem Fortin - Winslow

2nd Team - Gabe Kelley - Belfast

Utility

1st Team - Bruce Coulter - Hermon

2nd Team - Robert Blair - Oceanside

Wide Receiver

1st Team - Madden White - Nokomis

1st Team - Kaden Bonin - Belfast

2nd Team - Gavin Ripley - Oceanside

2nd Team - Caleb Kenney - MCI

Tight End

1st Team - Braydon Fitts - MCI

2nd Team - Jackson LaPierre - Belfast

Offensive Tackles

1st Team - Jaykob Dow - Hermon

1st Team - Tim Lessa - Winslow

2nd Team - Hunter Kenna - Hermon

2nd Team - Jack Elwell - Oceanside

Center

1st Team - Isaac Simmons - Medomak

2nd Team - Zach Haverlock - Old Town

Offensive Guards

1st Team - Marshall Addy - Medomak Valley

1st Team - Jaxen Wiegand - Winslow

2nd Team - Gavin Hanscombe - MCI

2nd Team - Kayden Patten - Hermon

Kicker

1st Team - Michael McCullough - Winslow

2nd Team - Jaiden Starr - Medomak Valley

Defensive Ends

1st Team - Nate Thompson - Oceanside

1st Team - Kayden Patten - Hermon

2nd Team - Marshall Addy - Medomak Valley

2nd Team - Kaysen Wildman - Hampden Academy

Defensive Tackles

1st team - Hunter Kenna - Hermon

1st Team - Brady Proctor - Oceanside

1st Team - Andrew Crouse - Hampden Academy

2nd Team - Porter Gahagan - Medomak Valley

Linebackers

1st Team - Isaac Simmons - Medomak Valley

1st Team - Braydon Fitts - MCI

1st Team - Aiden Sergent - Oceanside

2nd Team - Alec Smith - Hermon

2nd Team - Hayden Staples - Medomak Valley

2nd Team - Hale Morris - Oceanside

Defensive Backs

1st Team - Madden White - Nokomis

1st Team - Bruce Coulter - Hermon

1st Team - Bilaal Toms - Hampden Academy

1st Team - Gatlin Bedenik - Medomak Valley

2nd Team - Kaden Bonin - Belfast

2nd Team - Zeb Foster - Oceanside

2nd Team - Chasen Flanders - Hermon

2nd Team - Caleb Kennedy - MCI

Punter

1st Team - Braeden Kennedy - MCI

2nd Team - Jackson LaPierre - Belfast

Player of the Year - Aiden Sargent Oceanside

Lineman of the Year - Hunter Kenna - Hermon ; Tim Lessa - Winslow

Assistant Coach of the Year - Ryan Robinson - Nokomis; Ryan Grindle - Hampden Academy

Coach of the Year - Sam Weiss - Oceanside

Honorable Mention

Maddox Robishaw - Oceanside

Duncan Natale - Oceanside

Thomas Littlefield - Belfast

Pedro Garcia - Winslow

Zak King - Winslow

Gage Higgins - Hampden Academy

Wyatt Newell - Hampden Academy

Gavin Coombs - Hermon

Johnny Kokoska - Hermon

Aaron Mooers - Nokomis

Connor Light - Medomak Valley

Blake Morrison - Medomak Valley

Kyle Hall - MCI

Drew Steeves - MCI

James Cote - Old Town

Jordan Craft - Old Town