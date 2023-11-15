Gold Ball Interviews – Interview with Orono’s Bob Sinclair and MDI’s Mark Shields

The 1st Football Gold Balls were awarded on Saturday, November 11th, with MDI beating Greely 28-0 and then Orono beating Old Orchard Beach 46-18. In both cases the North was victorious over the South!

Bob Sinclair, the Orono Football Coach joined The Drive on Monday. If you didn't have a chance to listen or want to listen again his interview is below

Likewise Mark Shields the MDI Coach, joined The Drive on Monday. If you didn't have a chance to listen or want to listen again his interview is below.