Gold Ball Interviews &#8211; Interview with Orono&#8217;s Bob Sinclair and MDI&#8217;s Mark Shields

Gold Ball Interviews – Interview with Orono’s Bob Sinclair and MDI’s Mark Shields

Photo Chris Popper

The 1st Football Gold Balls were awarded on Saturday, November 11th, with MDI beating Greely 28-0 and then Orono beating Old Orchard Beach 46-18. In both cases the North was victorious over the South!

Bob Sinclair, the Orono Football Coach joined The Drive on Monday. If you didn't have a chance to listen or want to listen again his interview is below

Likewise Mark Shields the MDI Coach, joined The Drive on Monday. If you didn't have a chance to listen or want to listen again his interview is below.

Get our free mobile app
Categories: Audio, High School Football
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket