Gold Ball Interviews – Interview with Orono’s Bob Sinclair and MDI’s Mark Shields
The 1st Football Gold Balls were awarded on Saturday, November 11th, with MDI beating Greely 28-0 and then Orono beating Old Orchard Beach 46-18. In both cases the North was victorious over the South!
Bob Sinclair, the Orono Football Coach joined The Drive on Monday. If you didn't have a chance to listen or want to listen again his interview is below
Likewise Mark Shields the MDI Coach, joined The Drive on Monday. If you didn't have a chance to listen or want to listen again his interview is below.
Get our free mobile app