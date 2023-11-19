Wells Stuns Foxcroft Academy in Class D Gold Ball Game 22-21 [VIDEO]

The Class D Gold Ball Game between the Foxcroft Academy Ponies and Wells Warriors was a battle of 2 halves

Foxcroft Academy came into the game 10-0. They were perfect in the regular season 8-0 and had beaten Winslow 62-7 in the semifinals and John Bapst 29-8 in the regional finals. The Ponies were the defending 2021 and 2022 State Class D Championsh.

Wells came into the game 7-4. They were 5-3 in the regular season and then beat Freeport 42-7 in the semifinals and Winthrop 35-6 in the regional finals.

On Saturday, Foxcroft Academy was firmly in control 21-0 at the end of the 1st Half. But Wells scored 20 points, and then went for 2-point conversion for the win!

Thanks to Dale Duff and crew for the video