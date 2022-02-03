Big East Scoring Leaders and Updated Class B North Heal Point Standings – February 3

Big East Scoring Leaders and Updated Class B North Heal Point Standings &#8211; February 3

Photo Chris Popper

The last day for countable High School Basketball games is a week from today, February 10th. With the storm coming, and teams playing a full slate of games, there will be some teams that won't be able to complete their full 18 game schedule.

Here are the Class B North Heal Point Standings as of Thursday, February 3rd.

Class B Girls

  1. Old Town 13-1
  2. Hermon 13-2
  3. MDI 12-4
  4. Foxcroft Academy 8-5
  5. Ellsworth 9-6
  6. Presque Isle 10-6
  7. Waterville 9-3
  8. Caribou 7-7
  9. Washington Academy 8-6
  10. Houlton 6-5
  11. MCI 6-8
  12. Mount View 5-8
  13. Belfast 2-9
  14. Orono 4-10
  15. Winslow 3-12
  16. Bucksport 2-12
  17. John Bapst 1-13

Class B Boys

  1. Ellsworth 15-0
  2. Foxcroft Academy 12-4
  3. Orono 13-3
  4. Old Town 12-3
  5. Winslow 11-3
  6. Mount View 9-5
  7. Presque Isle 8-7
  8. Houlton 6-6
  9. Hermon 9-7
  10. John Bapst 7-8
  11. Washington Academy 4-10
  12. MDI 3-13
  13. Caribou 3-11
  14. Bucksport 3-9
  15. Belfast 3-12
  16. MCI 3-12
  17. Waterville 1-14

Wednesday February 2nd's Results

  • Hermon Girls 46 Ellsworth 30
  • MDI Girls 45 Bucksport 16
  • Presque Isle Girls 54 Houlton 46
  • Foxcroft Academy Girls 42 John Bapst 29
  • Hermon Boys 46 MDI 30
  • Foxcroft Academy Boys 52 John Bapst 29
  • Orono Boys 59 Houlton 44

Big East Girl's Basketball Scoring Leaders for Stats Received Through 1/31

  1. Saige Evans - Old Town 16.9
  2. Claire Gaetani - John Bapst 14.9
  3. Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 14.8
  4. Mia Henderson - Houlton 14.7
  5. Abby Leahy - Caribou 14.6
  6. Faith Sjoberg - Presque Isle 14.3
  7. Maddie Lebel - Hermon 14.0
  8. Madelyn Deprey - Caribou 12.1
  9. Madelyn Emerson - Old Town 11.8
  10. Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy 11.4

Big East Boy's Basketball Scoring Leaders for Stats Received Through 1/31

  • 1. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 19.6
  • 2. Pierce Walston - Orono 17.8
  • 3. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth 17.3
  • 4. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle 17.1
  • 5. Filip Brkic - Foxcroft Academy and Braydon Brown - Old Town 16.4
  • 7. Xavier McAtee - Presque Isle 16.3
  • 8. Isaiah Gentle - Houlton 15.1
  • 9. Ty Giberson - Bucksport 14.7
  • 10. Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy 13.0

Maine Olympians Will Have a Busy Schedule in Beijing

Maine's group of athletes are preparing for a busy few weeks in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Here's a comprehensive look at the schedule.

 

