Big East Scoring Leaders and Updated Class B North Heal Point Standings – February 3
The last day for countable High School Basketball games is a week from today, February 10th. With the storm coming, and teams playing a full slate of games, there will be some teams that won't be able to complete their full 18 game schedule.
Here are the Class B North Heal Point Standings as of Thursday, February 3rd.
Class B Girls
- Old Town 13-1
- Hermon 13-2
- MDI 12-4
- Foxcroft Academy 8-5
- Ellsworth 9-6
- Presque Isle 10-6
- Waterville 9-3
- Caribou 7-7
- Washington Academy 8-6
- Houlton 6-5
- MCI 6-8
- Mount View 5-8
- Belfast 2-9
- Orono 4-10
- Winslow 3-12
- Bucksport 2-12
- John Bapst 1-13
Class B Boys
- Ellsworth 15-0
- Foxcroft Academy 12-4
- Orono 13-3
- Old Town 12-3
- Winslow 11-3
- Mount View 9-5
- Presque Isle 8-7
- Houlton 6-6
- Hermon 9-7
- John Bapst 7-8
- Washington Academy 4-10
- MDI 3-13
- Caribou 3-11
- Bucksport 3-9
- Belfast 3-12
- MCI 3-12
- Waterville 1-14
Wednesday February 2nd's Results
- Hermon Girls 46 Ellsworth 30
- MDI Girls 45 Bucksport 16
- Presque Isle Girls 54 Houlton 46
- Foxcroft Academy Girls 42 John Bapst 29
- Hermon Boys 46 MDI 30
- Foxcroft Academy Boys 52 John Bapst 29
- Orono Boys 59 Houlton 44
Big East Girl's Basketball Scoring Leaders for Stats Received Through 1/31
- Saige Evans - Old Town 16.9
- Claire Gaetani - John Bapst 14.9
- Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 14.8
- Mia Henderson - Houlton 14.7
- Abby Leahy - Caribou 14.6
- Faith Sjoberg - Presque Isle 14.3
- Maddie Lebel - Hermon 14.0
- Madelyn Deprey - Caribou 12.1
- Madelyn Emerson - Old Town 11.8
- Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy 11.4
Big East Boy's Basketball Scoring Leaders for Stats Received Through 1/31
- 1. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 19.6
- 2. Pierce Walston - Orono 17.8
- 3. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth 17.3
- 4. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle 17.1
- 5. Filip Brkic - Foxcroft Academy and Braydon Brown - Old Town 16.4
- 7. Xavier McAtee - Presque Isle 16.3
- 8. Isaiah Gentle - Houlton 15.1
- 9. Ty Giberson - Bucksport 14.7
- 10. Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy 13.0
Maine Olympians Will Have a Busy Schedule in Beijing
Maine's group of athletes are preparing for a busy few weeks in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Here's a comprehensive look at the schedule.