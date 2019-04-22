Bishop Finalist For Vezina Trophy [VIDEO]
For the second time in his NHL career, former UMaine goalie Ben Bishop is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. It's the award that goes to the top goalie in the NHL.
The Dallas Stars netminder led the NHL with a .934 save percentage. His 1.98 GAA was second best in the league. And, Bishop was third in shutouts with seven.
Overall, Bishop finished the regular season with a 27-15-2 record. At one point in the season he had 233 minute shutout streak.
The other two Vezina Trophy finalists are Robin Lehner (NY Islanders) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB Lightning).
Bishop was a Vezina finalist back in 2013-14 when he was with Tampa Bay.
He played in Orono for the UMaine Black Bears from 2005-2008, winning 55 games in his three seasons.
NOTES: The Vezina Trophy winner will be announced June 19th at the NHL Awards Night in Las Vegas...Bishop and his Dallas Stars, coached by former UMaine captain Jim Montgomery, can eliminate Nashville for the playoffs with a game six win tonight.