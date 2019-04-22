Bishop Finalist For Vezina Trophy [VIDEO]

For the second time in his NHL career, former UMaine goalie Ben Bishop is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. It's the award that goes to the top goalie in the NHL.

The Dallas Stars netminder led the NHL with a .934 save percentage. His 1.98 GAA was second best in the league. And, Bishop was third in shutouts with seven.

Overall, Bishop finished the regular season with a 27-15-2 record. At one point in the season he had 233 minute shutout streak.

The other two Vezina Trophy finalists are Robin Lehner (NY Islanders) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB Lightning).

Bishop was a Vezina finalist back in 2013-14 when he was with Tampa Bay.

He played in Orono for the UMaine Black Bears from 2005-2008, winning 55 games in his three seasons.