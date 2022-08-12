Black Bear Field Hockey Team Ranked #1 in America East Preseason Poll

The University of Maine Field Hockey Team won their 1st America East Championship last year, and return a number of players from the 2021 Championship Team. In the 2022 preseason poll the Black Bears were ranked number 1.

Preseason Poll

Maine 60 points (6 1st place votes) Albany 55 points (2 1st place votes) Stanford 49 points (1 1st place vote) New Hampshire 42 points California 36 points UMass Lowell 31 points Vermont 25 points UC Davis 17 points Bryant 9 points

2022 Field Hockey Schedule

Monday August 15 at Boston University 2 p.m. (Exhibition)

Saturday August 27 at University of Massachusetts 1 p.m.

Sunday August 28 at Northwestern 1 p.m.

Friday September 2 vs. Dartmouth 3 p.m.

Sunday September 3 vs. Quinnipiac 1 p.m.

Sunday September 11 vs. Kent State 2:30 p.m.

Sunday September 18 at Northeast University 12 noon

Friday September 23 vs. University of New Hampshire 3 p.m.

Sunday September 25 vs. University of Albany 1 p.m.

Friday September 30 at UMass Lowell 3 p.m.

Sunday October 2 vs. Merrimack College 2:30 p.m.

Friday October 7 vs. University of California 3 p.m.

Friday October 14 at Bryant University

Tuesday October 18 at Boston University 3:30 p.m.

Friday October 21 vs. University of Vermont 3 p.m.

Friday October 28 vs. Stanford 3 p.m.

Sunday October 30 vs. UC Davis 1 p.m.

