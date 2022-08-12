Black Bear Field Hockey Team Ranked #1 in America East Preseason Poll
The University of Maine Field Hockey Team won their 1st America East Championship last year, and return a number of players from the 2021 Championship Team. In the 2022 preseason poll the Black Bears were ranked number 1.
Preseason Poll
- Maine 60 points (6 1st place votes)
- Albany 55 points (2 1st place votes)
- Stanford 49 points (1 1st place vote)
- New Hampshire 42 points
- California 36 points
- UMass Lowell 31 points
- Vermont 25 points
- UC Davis 17 points
- Bryant 9 points
2022 Field Hockey Schedule
- Monday August 15 at Boston University 2 p.m. (Exhibition)
- Saturday August 27 at University of Massachusetts 1 p.m.
- Sunday August 28 at Northwestern 1 p.m.
- Friday September 2 vs. Dartmouth 3 p.m.
- Sunday September 3 vs. Quinnipiac 1 p.m.
- Sunday September 11 vs. Kent State 2:30 p.m.
- Sunday September 18 at Northeast University 12 noon
- Friday September 23 vs. University of New Hampshire 3 p.m.
- Sunday September 25 vs. University of Albany 1 p.m.
- Friday September 30 at UMass Lowell 3 p.m.
- Sunday October 2 vs. Merrimack College 2:30 p.m.
- Friday October 7 vs. University of California 3 p.m.
- Friday October 14 at Bryant University
- Tuesday October 18 at Boston University 3:30 p.m.
- Friday October 21 vs. University of Vermont 3 p.m.
- Friday October 28 vs. Stanford 3 p.m.
- Sunday October 30 vs. UC Davis 1 p.m.
