The Maine Black Bears beat Binghamton 8-6 on Saturday night, May 10th at Mahaney Diamon, snapping their 4-game America East Conference losing streak.

Maine scored 1 run in the bottom of the 1st inning and 2 runs in the bottom of the 2nd before Binghamton scored 3 runs in the top of the 3rd inning to tie the game. But Maine scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning, to take a 7-3 lead and hung on to win the game.

Caleb Leys started for Maine and went 1.0 inning, retiring all 3 batters, before being forced from the mound with an injury. Tommy Martin came on and pitched 4.1 innings and picked up the win, to even his record at 1-1. He allowed 5 hits and 6 runs, walking 34 and striking out 3. Jack Donlin retired the 2 batters he faced and Jason Libby picked up his 1st save of the season, pitching the final 3.0 innings and allowing just 1 hit, while striking out 2 and walking 3.

Brody Rasmussen was 2-5 at the plate and is now hitting .319. He had a double and drove in 4 runs.

Chris Bear batting leadoff was 1-2, walking 3 times and scored 3 runs. Drew Reynolds was 2-5 with a run batted in. Aidan Bardi was 2-3 with a run batted in, and Damon Gaither, the designated hitter was 2-4.

Chris Bear swiped 2 bases, and Drew Reynolds and Evan Menzel each had a stolen base.

Maine is now in 2nd place in the America East.

Bryant 14-6 Maine 13-10 NJIT 11-9 Binghamton 10-10

Maine and Binghamton will play the final game of the 3-game series on Sunday morning, May 11th at 11:30 a.m. with the pregame starting at 11 a.m. on 92.9 The Ticket. The game will be broadcast on the radio until the Red Sox's pregame at 1:10. You'll be able to catch the remaining innings online at goblackbears.com

Prior to the game, Maine will celebrate Senior Day.