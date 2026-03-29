The Maine Black Bears took 2 out of 3 games against the UMass Lowell Riverhawks, beating them 10-6 on Sunday afternoon, after scoring 5 runs in the top of the 9th inning.

Trailing 6-5 Nic Pepe started the rally, walking with 1 out. Chris Bear then ran for Pepe. Quinn Murphy walked, putting runners on 1st and 2nd. Troy Carpenter then followed with a double, plating Bear, and moving Murphy to 3rd.

With runners on 2nd and 3rd with 1 out, the Riverhawks intentionally walked Shane Andrus. Jack Quigley came on to pinch-run for Andrus. JuJu Stevens singled to center, scoring a pair of runs, and there were runners on 1st and 2nd with 1 out.

Hunter St. Denis singled, scoring Quigley, and Stevens and St. Denis advance to 3rd and 2nd respectively on the throw.

Rex Hauser was then hit by a pitch, loading the bases. After pinch-hitter Nolan DeAndrae struck out, Brody Rasmussen walked, scoring Stevens for the 5th run.

Vaun Larisa started for Maine on the mound, and went 5.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 6 runs, all earned. He struck out 2 and walked 3. Pierce Friedman picked up the win in relief (1-0) pitching the final 4.0 innings and allowing just 1 hit. He struck out 4 and walked 2.

Juju Stevens was 3-5, driving in 2 runs. He's batting .326 on the season. Troy Carpenter was 2-5 with a double and drove in a run. He leads the team with 31 runs batted in. Shane Andrus was 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Hunter St. Denis was 2-5. Nic Pepe, Quinn Murphy, Rex Hauser and Brody Rasmussen each had a single.

Maine outhit UMass Lowell 13-9.

UMass Lowell is 9-15 overall and 2-4 in America East. Maine is now 5-20 overall and 3-3 in America East. The Black Bears will play at Boston College on Tuesday, March 31st at 3 p.m. They will play their home opener on Thursday, April 2nd against Bryant at 4 p.m.

America East Standings

UMBC 5-1

Bryant 4-2

Binghamton 3-3

Maine 3-3

UMass Lowell 2-4

NJIT 2-4

UAlbany 2-4