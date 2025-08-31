The Maine Football Team gave FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) opponent, Liberty, a scare on Saturday, August 30th before losing 28-7 in Lynchburg Virginia. The game was tied 7-7 entering the 4th Quarter, before Liberty scored 21 unanswered points in the 4th Quarter.

The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Quarter, until Maine took an early lead with just 1:02 gone in the 2nd Quarter. Sincere Baines took a handoff from Carter Peevy and ran in for a 77 yard touchdown. Samuel Tremblay's point-after kick was good and the Black Bears led 7-0.

Liberty tied the score with just 7 seconds left in the 1st Half, on a 9 yard pass. The game was tied 7-7.

In the 4th Quarter, Liberty scored 3 touchdowns. The 1st came on a 24 yard pass with 10:24 left to play. The 2nd came on a 16 yard pass with 4:33 left to play and the final touchdown came on a 13 yard run with 2:38 left to play in the game.

Liberty outgained Maine 391-316 yards. Liberty outpassed Maine 197-132 yards and outrushed Maine 194-184 yards. Maine had 15 1st downs compared to Liberty's 22 first downs.

The Black Bears were 2-11 in 3rd down conversions and 2-5 in 4th down conversions.

Mane was only called for 2 penalties.

The Black Bears turned the ball over twice, via an interception and fumble.

Carter Peevy was 13-31 passing for 132 yards. He was intercepted 1 time and sacked 3 times.

Sincere Bains carried the ball 11 times and rushed for 118 yards. Rashawn Marshall carried the ball 11 times for 76 yards.

Scott Woods led Maine's receiving corps with 4 catches for 35 yards. Molayo Irefin had 3 catches for 35 yards.

Defensively Christian Tomas led the Black Bears with 10 solo tackles and 5 assists. Devin Vaught had 8 solo tackles and 1 assist. Latrell Couchman had 2 solo tackles and 4 assists and Jamaree Gibson had 6 solo tackles.

Maine is on the road next Saturday, September 6th, when they play at William & Mary, in Williamsburg, Virginia. The game will be broadcast on I-95, 95.7 FM. Join Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy on the call with the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m.