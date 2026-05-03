The Maine Black Bears beat the Binghamton Bearcats 7-3 on Sunday afternoon, May 3rd, taking 2 out of 3 games, and climbing within 2 games of 1st place in America East.

Vaun Larisa pitched 6.0 strong innings and picked up the win, evening his record at 3-3. He allowed 3 hits and 1 run, striking out and walking 3. Brennan Rumpf came on in relief and pitched the 7th and 8th inning, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. Sebastian Holt closed out the game, pitching the 9th inning, striking out 1 and allowing a hit.

Hunter St Denis was 1-3 with a home run and single, driving in 2 runs. He also walked twice.

Brody Rasmussen was 2-5. Shae Andrus, Quinn Murphy and Chris Bear were each 2-4, with Bear driving in 2 runs. Nic Pepe had a double and was 1-3. Alber De La Rosa had a single.

Maine outhit Binghamton 12-6

The Black Bears scored 1 run in the 1st inning and then 3 run in each of the 3rd and 4th innings.

Maine is now 17-27 overall and Binghamton is 24-18 overall.

Maine will host the UMass -Lowell Riverhawks May 8-10 with Friday, May 8th's game beginning at 4 p.m.

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America East Standings