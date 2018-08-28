Black Bears Prep Under The Lights

The UMaine Black Bears are spending their final few practices leading up to the New Hampshire game practicing under the lights. The Bears host UNH Thursday night at 7pm.

Much like the Bangor-Brewer high school matchup last week, the Maine-New Hampshire game is #107 in the long history of these programs.

The Wildcats are ranked #7 or #9, depending on which national poll you like at. They are one of the favorites to win the Colonial Athletic Conference (CAA).

The Black Bears will have a stout defense and a sophomore quarterback in Chris Ferguson who saw most of the action as a freshman. The Bears also know they could of, should of beat UNH in Durham last year. The Cats escaped with a 24-23 win.

Here are some of the numbers in this rivalry...

> In the 'Battle of the Musket', UNH has kept it for the past eight years.

> The last victory for the Bears was an overtime 16-13 win at Alfond Stadium (2010).

> Maine does have eight starters returning on defense.

> The Bears are 64-59-6 all-time in season openers.

> Of the 107 meetings, this is just the 7th time Maine-UNH playing in the season opener.