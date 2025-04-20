Black Bears Score Most Runs Since 2018 Beating UMBC 23-1 Sunday

The Maine Black Bears Baseball Team scored their most runs since 2018 beating UMBC 23-1 on Sunday to win the 3-game series 2-1.

Maine pounded out 23 hits, with every starter having at least 1 hit.

Chris Bear the leadoff hitter was 4-4, driving in 2 runs, scoring 3 runs. Bear is batting .264 on the season

Brody Rasmussen was 4-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs, scoring 4. He's now batting .311, 2nd on the team.

Dean O'Neill was 1-4 with 3 runs batted in. O'Neill is batting .309, 3rd on the team and has driven in 33 runs, 2nd on the team.

Drew Reynolds was 5-5 with 3 doubles and a triple, driving in 6 runs, scoring 4. Reynolds 14 doubles leads the team and is 33 RBIs are 2nd on the team.

Payton Whitehead was 2-5, scoring 2 runs. He's scored 26 runs, 4th on the team.

Evan Menzel was 1-2, walking 3 times with a double. Menzel is batting .304 with 26 hits in his 66 at bats.

Myles Sargent was 3-5 with 2 doubles. Sargent is leading the team with a .362 batting average and the team with 38 runs batted in.

Damon Gaither was 2-4, scoring twice and driving in a run.

Quinn Murphy was 1-3, scoring twice.

Gianni Gambardella picked up the win and is now 4-2. He went 5.0 innings allowing just 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 2 and walked 3. Tommy Martin pitched the final 2.0 inning, striking out 2 and holding the Terriers hitless.

Maine now is 16-21 while UMBC is 15-18 The Black Bears will host NJIT next weekend with a 3-game series. Friday April 25th's game begins at 3 p.m.

Get our free mobile app