The Maine Baseball Team lost the middle game of the 3-game series with UMBC in Baltimore on Saturday, losing 11-5.

Maine took a early lead 3-0 in the 3rd inning, with RBI singles from JuJu Stevens (1 run) and Quinn Murphy (2 runs). Their other 2 runs came in the 8th inning. Trailing at that point 9-3, Hunter St. Denis hit his 4th home run of the season, a 2-run shot.

Vaun Larisa started on the mound. Taking the loss (0-3), he went 5.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 4 runs, all earned. He struck out 3 and walked 2. Pierce Friedman pitched the 6th inning, allowing 4 hits and 5 runs, 4 of them earned. He walked 2. Sebastian Holt pitched a scoreless 7th inning, striking out 2 and walking 1. Marshall Loch was charged with 2 runs in the 8th inning, walking 2, while recording 1 out. Brennan Rumpf got the final outs of the 8th inning, but gave up 2 hits, with the runs charged to Loch. He struck out 1.

Hunter St. Denis was 3-4 driving in 2 runs. Brody Rasmussen was 2-5. Chrs Bear was 2-4 with a double. Quinn Murphy was 2-5 with a pair of runs batted in. Christopher Mondesir was 2-4. JuJu Stevens was 1-4 and Shane Andrus was 1-5 with a double.

Maine outhit UMBC 13-11.

Maine is now 2-19 overall and 0-2 in America East while UMBC is 9-8 overall and 2-0 in America East play. The 2 teams will play the final game of the 3-game series on Sunday afternoon, March 22nd at 1 p.m.

The Black Bears will play their home-opener at Mahaney Diamond on Friday, March 27th when UMass-Lowell comes North for a 3-game series. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 3 p.m. with game being broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 2:30 p.m.