The Maine Baseball Team dropped a pair of games to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, March 14th losing 6-3 in Game 1 and then 8-7 in Game 2 as the bullpen imploded.

Game 1 6-3 Loss

Maine was outhit 10-5.

Juju Stevens hit his team-leading 7th home run of the Spring driving in 2 runs in the top of the 4th innings. Quinn Murphy, leading off was 2-4. Troy Carpenter and Brody Rasmussen each singled.

On the mound Vaun Larisa started, and went 4.0 innings, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs. He walked and struck out 2, as his record fell to 0-2. Sebastian Holt came on in relief and went 2.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out and walking 1. Thomas Stabley closed out the game, pitching the final 2 innings, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Game 2 8-7 Loss

Maine scored all of their 7 runs in the top of the 6th inning, and was leading 7-3, in the bottom of the 9th inning, poised to stop their 12 game losing streak and win their 3rd game of the season, before the bullpen imploded allowing 5 runs in the bottom of the 9th.

Gianni Gambardella started on the mound for Maine, and went 5.0 strong innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 run, walking 2 and striking out 3. Tommy Martin pitched the 6th inning allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 1 and walking 1. Brennan Rumpf pitched the 7th and 8th innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 1.

In the 9th inning, Jack Donlin started the inning, and allowed 1 hit and 4 runs, without retiring a batter. Owen Wheeler came on and allowed 1 hit, and 1 run, walking 1 and uncorking a wild pitch. Pierce Friedman came on with no outs and struck out a batter before allowing a single, scoring 2 runs, including the game winner. Wheeler was charged with the loss and is 0-1.

At the plate Broduy Rasmussen hit his 2nd homer of the season. He was 2-4, driving in 3 runs. Rex Hauser was 1-4 with a triple, driving in 3 runs. Christopher Mondesir was 2-3 with a double. Shane Andrus was 2-4. Quinn Murphy and Albert De La Rosa each had a single.

Maine committed 4 errors in the field, leading to 3 unearned runs.

Nebraska is now 14-5. Maine falls to 2-16. They will play on Monday, March 16th at 5 p.m. at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Maine will play at Navy on Wednesday March 18th before opening America East play with a 3-game series at UMBC on Friday, March 20th.

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