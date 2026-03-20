The Maine Softball Team beat Iona 7-3 in New Rochelle, New York on Thursday, March 19th, as Hannah Hipwell picked up her 1st career win for the Black Bears.

Hipwell started the game for Maine and went 4.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. The freshman struck out 3 and walked 2. She's now 1-2 on the season.

Ava Zettlemeyer pitched 1.1 scoreless innings allowing just 2 hits. Alysen Rieth pitched the 7th inning, allowing 2 hits and striking out 1.

Annika Shearer playing right field for Maine was 2-4 with a double, her 4th of the season, and scored 3 runs. Kaelyn Larkin had a double and drove in a run.

Eviana Robles, Keira Inman, Neve Adams and Morgan Pool all singled.

Annika Shearer stole her team-leading 5th base of the season and Peyton Archer stole her 1st base of the season.

Maine is now 7-17 on the season.

The Black Bears open America East Conference play on Friday, March 20. They will play at UMass Lowell today at 1 p.m. and then a doubleheader tomorrow at 1 and 3 p.m.