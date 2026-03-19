The Maine Softball Team dropped a pair of games to Monmouth University in New Jersey on Wednesday, March 18th losing 3-2 and 11-7.

Game 1 - 3-2 Loss

In Game 1 Monmouth scored the winning run with 1 out in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Alysen Rieth was the tough-luck loser. She went 6.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 10 and walked 5. Her record is now 3-8.

Maine had 5 hits in the game. Francesca Guerrera leading off and playing 2nd base was 2-2 with a run scored. Annika Shearer abd Kaelyn Larkin were each 1-3 with a run batted in. Keira Inman had a single.

Game 2 - 11-7 loss

Monmouth took a 5-0 lead scoring 4 runs in the 1st inning and 1 in the 4th inning before Maine scored 6 runs in the top of the 5th inning. After Monmouth tied the game in the bottom of the 5th inning, the Black Bears took a 7-6 lead in the top of the 6th inning. But Monmouth scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Ava Zettlemoyer took the loss for Maine and is now 2-5. She went 5.2 innings alloing 11 hits and 11 runs, striking out 4 and walking 7. Hannah Hipwell retired the final out.

Kaelyn Larkin was 3-4 with a double and drove in a run to lead Maine's attack. Francesca Guerrera was 2-4. Morgan Pool had a double and drove in 2 runs. Annika Shearer, Eviana Robles, Kennedy Burns and Peyton Archer each had a single.

Maine is now 6-17. The Black Bears play at Iona on Thursday, March 19th at 2 p.m. They open America East conference play with a 3-game series at UMass Lowell with a doubleheader on Saturday, March 21st and then a single game on Sunday, March 22nd.

Get our free mobile app