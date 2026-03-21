The Maine Softball Team dropped their America East opener on Friday, March 20th, losing to UMass-Lowell 12-11 in 8 innings.

Maine was leading 4-3 after 5 innings, and then exploded for 7 runs, batting around, in the top of the 6th inning to take a 11-3 lead. But the Riverhawks scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 66th to make it 11-6 and then tied the score with 5 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning. They scored the winning run with 2 out in the bottom of the 8th.

Alysen Rieth started in the circle for Maine and she went 5.1 innings, charged with 9 runs, 7 of them earned. She struck out 6 and walked 4. Ava Zettlemoyer came on in the 6th inning and allowed 3 hits and 1 run, walking 1. Hannah Hipwell pitched the 7th and 8th inning, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She walked 1. Taking the loss, Hipwell is now 1-3 on the season.

Maine banged out 8 hits, led by Francesca Guerrera who was 3-5. She hit her 2nd homer of the season, a 2 run homer in the 5th inning, and had a pair of doubles, driving in 5 runs in the game. Kaelyn Larkin had a day hitting 2 homers, and driving in 2 runs. Both Guerrera and Larkin have 2 homers on the season.

Maggie Helms had a pair of singles. Keira Inman had a single.

Maine is now 7-18 overall and 0-1 in America East conference play. UMass-Lowell is 10-13 overall and 1-0 in America East.

The 2 teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, March 21st in Lowell with games slated to begin at 1 and 3 p.m.

The Black Bears will play a non-conference doubleheader at Stonehill on Wednesday, March 25th before opening their home schedule against Binghamton on Saturday March 28th.