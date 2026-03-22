The Maine Softball Team lost both games of their doubleheader with the UMass-Lowell Riverhawks on Saturday, March 21st losing 13-5 and 5-1.

Game 1 13-5 Loss

UMass-Lowell outhit Maine 10-5, scoring 8 runs in the 1st inning and 5 runs in the 2nd inning. Maine scored 4 runs in the top of the 4th inning and 1 in the 5th.

Kyla Brogan started in the circle for the Black Bears. She pitched 1.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 12 runs, 7 of them earned. She walked 6 and didn't strike out a batter. Taking the loss, she's 1-2 on the season. Sage Soares came on in relief, allowing 5 hits and 1 earned run in 2.1 innings. She struck out 2 and walked 1.

Maggie Helms hit her 1st home run of the season for the Black Bears, a solo shot in the 5th innings.. She finished the day 1-2.

Kaelyn Larkin, Eviana Robles, Neve Adams and Morgan Pool each singled for Maine.

Annika Shearer and Neve Adams each had a stolen base.

Game 2 5-1 Loss

Freshman Hannah Hipwell started for Maine. She went 4.0 strong innings, allowing 6 hits but just 1 run, striking out 3.

Alysen Rieth came on in relief, pitching the final 2 innings. She allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 1.

Maine had 5 hits in the game.

Kaelyn Larkin was 1-3 with a double. Keira Inman was 1-3 with a run batted in. Annika Shearer, Neve Adams and Morgan Pool each singled.

Larkin had a stolen base.

Maine is now 7-20 overall and 0-3 in America East Conference play. UMass Lowell is 12-13 overall and 3-0 in America East.

Maine will play a doubleheader at Stonehill on Wednesday, March 25th with games at 1 and 3, before their home opener on Saturday, March 28th. They will host Binghamton in a doubleheader with games at 12 noon and 2 p.m. before concluding the 3-game weekend series on Sunday, March 29th.