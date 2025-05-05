Black Bears Swept by the Bryant Bulldogs

The Maine Black Bears were swept by the Bryant Bulldogs on Sunday, losing 9-2 on Sunday afternoon in Rhode Island.

Maine was outhit 16-9.

Gianni Gambardella took the loss for Mane. He went 6.0 innings allowing 12 hits and 4 runs, striking out 4. He's now 5-3 on the season.

Maine's bullpen imploded. Jason Libby retired 1 batter but allowed 3 runs , walking 1, hitting a batter and giving up 1 hit. Jack Donlin didn't retire a batter and was charged with 2 runs, allowing 2 hits. Pierce Friedman closed out the game, pitching the final 1.2 innings allowing a hit and striking out 3.

At the plate Brody Rasmussen, Aidan Bardi and Chris Bear each had 2 hits for Maine. Bardi had a double.

Maine is now 19-25 while Bryant is 26-16-1

Bryant is in 1st place in the America East Standings

Bryant 13-5 Maine 12-9 NJIT 10-8 Binghamton 9-9

Maine will play their last regular season home games this coming weekend May 9-11 against Binghamton. Friday's game, starting at 3 p.m. will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Maine will host the America East Championships at Mahaney Diamong.

