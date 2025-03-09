Black Bears Win 1st Playoff Game Since 2005 Beating UMass Lowell 72-64 [PHOTOS]

They say beating a team 3 times in a year is hard, but the Maine Black Bears did just that Saturday night, beating UMass Lowell 72-64 for their 1st Playoff win since 2005, to advance to the America East Semifinals.

In front of a loud and boisterous crowd Maine led 34-29 at the end of the 1st Half, and led by as much as 11 points in the 2nd Half, before coming away with the 72-64 win.

Maine had 4 players in double-figures. Kellen Tynes led the way with 20 points, while AJ Lopez and Jaden Clayton each finished with 16 points. Quion Burns had 11 points.

Maine shot 52.7 percent from the field, going 29-55 while they were 5-16 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 9-14 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 27-29, but won the turnover battle, turning the ball over just 8 times, compared to UMass Lowell's 14 turnovers.

UMass Lowell finishes the season at 17-15 overall and 6-10 in America East.

Maine is now 19-13 overall and 10-6 in America East. The Black Bears will now travel to Vermont to play the Catamounts in an America East Semifinal. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. and tip-off at 7 p.m.

Check out the photos thanks to Emily Bontatibus