Boston Red Sox Place Matt Barnes and Martin Perez on COVID Injured List

The Boston Red Sox announced just prior to the start of the Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays game on Monday, August 30th that relief pitchers Matt Barnes and Martin Perez have been placed on the COVID Injured List.

They join infielders Kike Hernandez and Christian Arroyo that are also on the COVID Injured List on August 27th..

The Red Sox are without Hunter Renfroe who was placed on the Bereavement List after the death of his father.

The Red Sox recalled Phillips Valdez from Triple-A Worcester and selected Raynel Espinal from Worcester. He will wear number 80