Mask Requirements at Brewer High School for Winter Sports

Winter sports tryouts begin next week, and we want to wish everyone the best of luck. Most school districts are finalizing or have just finalized their COVID safety precautions for winter sports and attendance. The one thing you'll have to get used to is "my house- my rules". Each school will have different requirements.

Here are Brewer High School's requirements. AD's are welcome to email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will post them, so fans know what is expected

Brewer Basketball

All spectators are required to wear a face covering properly, over the nose and mouth at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

There will be no concessions offered.

For MOST dates there is NO limitation on spectator access. For HIGHLY anticipated games, a voucher system will be in place. These include Friday December 10 Boy's Varsity Home opener vs. Skowhegan; Friday December 17 Boy's game vs. Nokomis and Tuesday December 21 Boys game vs. Hampden Academy

For the above 3 games, vouchers will be issued in the following manner - Brewer rostered team members will have access to as many as they wish to distribute to family and friends.Visiting rostered team members will have access to up to 4 vouchers per player they wish to distribute to family and friends. Brewer students and staff will have access to remaining vouchers leading up to game day. The general public will have access the night of the contest if there are any remaining vouchers.

Ice Hockey at Penobscot Ice Arena

With the exception of the Brewer vs. Bangor game on Wednesday December 15th, there will be NO limitation on spectators. On December 15th during the Brewer-Bangor game, the voucher system will be in place. Brewer rostered players will receive unlimited vouchers to distribute to family and friends. Bangor rostered players will receive up to 4 vouchers for distribution to family and friends. Brewer students and staff will be able to secure remaining vouchers leading up to December 15th

The Penobscot Ice Arena will offer concessions (their house-their rules)

Swim Meets at the Aloupis Pool at the Bangor Y

There is NO limitation on spectators

Track and Field at the University of Maine Field House