Sunday’s UMaine Women’s Bbll Game Postponed, Men’s Game to Air on 92.9 The Ticket

Fresh off the University of Maine's dominant win over UNH on Thursday night, and Coach Vachon's 100th victory, the UMaine women will be sidelined and won't play their scheduled game with Binghamton on Sunday, January 16th.

The University of Maine's website stated "The America East Conference has announced that the Maine women's basketball game at Binghamton, originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 16, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Maine program. Per America East policy, every effort will be made to reschedule the postponed game. A rescheduled date will be announced at a later time."

The Maine Men's Basketball Team, has a game at the Cross Insurance Center against Binghahmton. That game originally scheduled to be broadcast on WDEA AM 1370, will be instead broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 12:30 with the tip-off at 1 p.m.

The Maine Women are scheduled to play at the Cross Insurance Center on Wednesday, January 19th at 7 p.m. provided they are clear to play, when they will take on UMass-Lowell.

