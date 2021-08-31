Red Sox Reeling from COVID – Place Bogaerts, Taylor and Sawamura on COVID List

3 more Boston Red Sox players were placed on the COVID-19 Injured List on Tuesday, August 31st. That makes 7 players who have been placed on the list since Friday, August 27th.

Xander Bogaerts who started the game, was pulled after the 1st inning after his test came back positive. Prior to the game, the Red Sox placed Josh Taylor and Hirokazu Sawamura on the COVID list.

They join Matt Barnes, Kike Hernandez, Martin Perez and Christian Arroyo on the list.

Major League Baseball requires players who have tested positive for COVID to quarantine for 10 days. Fully vaccinated players may not have to spend 10 days on the list.