Heading to UMaine Hockey January 28? Eat Before You Go

If you are heading up to the Alfond on Friday January 28th to watch the UMaine Men's Hockey Team play host to Boston College at 7:30 p.m. you'll want to make sure you have eaten supper before your go!

The University of Maine announced that they have made a change in their COVID safety protocols, and will no longer be serving concessions and other food service options at home hockey games through the end of January.

At the end of the month, this policy will be revisited. The next Men's home hockey game after February 1st is February 18th and 19th when the Black Bears host UNH.