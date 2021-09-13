Houlton Suspends All Athletics for 2 Weeks

The Houlton Shiretowners will suspend all athletics for 2 weeks, through September 27th and are switching to remote learning because of COVID cocerns.

The Houlton Gilrs Soccer Team is 1-1. They were scheduled to play September 18 vs. Fort Kent, September 22 vs. Calais, September 24 at Orono and September 25 at GSA.

The Houlton Boys Soccer Team 0-3. They were scheduled to play Mattanawcook Academy on September 14th, Fort Kent on September 18th and at Orono on September 23rd and at GSA on September 25th.