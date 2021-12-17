UMaine Athletic Department Updates COVID Policy Effective January 4 2022

The University of Maine System has updated its COVID-19 guidance for children who attend an indoor gathering of more than 250 people on any of its premises. This new policy goes into effect on January 4, 2022 and applies to UMaine Athletic events at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, as well as on-campus events.

The updated policy requires anyone 5years of age or older attending an indoor event with more than 250 people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive a negative test within 72 hours of the gathering. Proof of vaccination or a negative test also will be needed. The updated guidance reflects a recent recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that children ages 5–11 receive COVID-19 vaccines.

UMaine also may require individuals who are not age-eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine — children younger than 5 years of age — to wear a face covering and pass a symptom check to participate in an indoor gathering of more than 250 people starting January 4th The requirement does not apply to children younger than two years of age, who are not required to wear masks.

The System extended its requirement to wear face coverings indoors through March 20.

UMaine Athletics understands that the new guidance will make attending games difficult for some people. If you have purchased tickets to games after January 4 and would like a refund, please contact the Black Bear Ticket Office at 207-581-2327, Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or by email at um.tickets@maine.edu