MDI Marathon Organizers Make Painful Decision to Cancel 2021 Marathon

For the 2nd year in a row, the organizers of the MDI Marathon have made the painful decision to cancel the event because of COVID. The 2021 event was scheduled for Sunday, October 17th.

Organizers sent the following to registered participants

"This was not an easy decision. Race organizers have been working hard for the much anticipated 19th running and preparing for a variety of contingencies.

Complications stemming from the recent surge in local COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant, coupled with an already strained medical and emergency services community has lead to too many uncertainties to safely hold the race.

“This is absolutely devastating news to our entire organization. However, for the safety of our local community, professional partners, participants, volunteers, and fans, we simply cannot risk further spread and further strain on our healthcare system. The last 18 months have been a challenge for everyone. We were hoping to celebrate a great return after last year’s cancellation, instead, we are deeply disappointed at this unexpected turn of events,” explained race director Gary Allen.

All registered participants will be offered multiple solutions as quickly as our race staff can catch our breath. Please keep an eye on your inbox. Additionally, we will also post status updates to our website and social media platforms.

The 2022 MDI Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, October 16th. We hope to see you there.

Thank you in advance for your patience.

Sincerely,

Team Run MDI 2021"