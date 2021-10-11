UMaine to Require Proof of Full COVID Vaccine or Negative Test For Adults to Attend Home Hockey and Basketball Games

Effective this Friday, October 15th, fans attending the Alfond Hockey Arena, the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, or the Augusta Civic Center to attend in person a home UMaine Hockey or Basketball game will need to provide full proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test which must have been taken within the previous 72 hours. Additionally, they must have a mask in place covering their nose and mouth prior to entering the venue.

Face masks are required of everyone over the age of 2 indoors at all UMaine athletic events, regardless of vaccination status. Masks may be removed while eating or drinking.

The University reserves the right to request additional screening of guests before entering the building. This could consist of symptom checking and temperature scans.

Fans are asked to purchase tickets in advance and arrive early to the venue on gameday. Gates to all campus venues will open 90 minutes prior to the start of the game.