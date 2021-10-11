UMaine to Require Proof of Full COVID Vaccine or Negative Test For Adults to Attend Home Hockey and Basketball Games
Effective this Friday, October 15th, fans attending the Alfond Hockey Arena, the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, or the Augusta Civic Center to attend in person a home UMaine Hockey or Basketball game will need to provide full proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test which must have been taken within the previous 72 hours. Additionally, they must have a mask in place covering their nose and mouth prior to entering the venue.
Face masks are required of everyone over the age of 2 indoors at all UMaine athletic events, regardless of vaccination status. Masks may be removed while eating or drinking.
The University reserves the right to request additional screening of guests before entering the building. This could consist of symptom checking and temperature scans.
Fans are asked to purchase tickets in advance and arrive early to the venue on gameday. Gates to all campus venues will open 90 minutes prior to the start of the game.
- Accepted proof of vaccination includes: Valid COVID-19 vaccination card, a photocopy of a valid COVID-19 vaccination card, a photo of a valid COVID-19 vaccination card, or a UMaine PointNClick green confirmation screen.
- Children under the age of (12) will not be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or a valid COVID-19 vaccination.
- UMaine Students will be required to show a valid MaineCard or PointNClick green confirmation screen upon entry to the venues.
- The UMaine Athletics COVID-19 vaccination policy will also pertain to events held at the Cross Insurance Center, Cross Insurance Arena, and the Augusta Civic Center.
- Guests who undergo enhanced screening will be asked a short list of questions related to COVID-19 symptoms. Guests will also sustain a temperature scan and must have a temperature reading of 100.4 Fahrenheit or lower to be granted entry into the venue.
- The UMaine Athletics COVID-19 vaccination policy will be in effect for all men's and women's ice hockey and men's and women's basketball events.Afond Hockey