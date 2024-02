Boys and Girls Class AA and Class A Tourney 2024 Basketball Schedule and Results

The 2024 Class AA Basketball Tourney tipped off on Thursday, February 16th with games being played at the gyms of the higher seeds. Here are the Boys and Girls Class AA and Class A Tourney 2024 Schedules and Results.

Class AA Girls

North

Quarterfinals

#4 Lewiston defeated #5 Oxford Hills 52-43

#3 Portland defeated #6 Edward Little 70-30

#7 Bangor at #2 Cheverus Friday February 16

Semifinals - Cross Insurance Arena Portland Thursday February 22nd

2 p.m. - #3 Portland vs. Winner #7 Bangor at #2 Cheverus

3:45 p.m. - #4 Lewiston vs. #1 Windham

Regional Finals - Cross Insurance Arena Portland Saturday February 24

2 p.m. - Regional Finals

State Finals - Cross Insurance Arena Portland Saturday March 2nd

7:05 p,.m. - State Finals

South

Quarterfinals

#3 Scarborough defeated #6 Massabesic 59-27

#1 Gorham defeated #8 Noble 87-14

#4 Sanford defeated #5 Thornton Academy 63-59

#2 South Portland defeated #7 Bonny Eagle 66-32

Semifinals - Cross Insurance Arena Portland Wednesday, February 21

7 p.m. - #3 Scarborough vs. #2 South Portland

8:45 p.m. - #4 Sanford vs. #1 Gorham

Regional Finals - Cross Insurance Arena Portland Saturday February 24

7 p.m.- Regional Finals

State Finals - Cross Insurance Arena Portland Saturday March 2nd

7:05 p.m. - State Finals

Boys AA

North

Quarterfinals

#4 Lewiston defeated #5 Oxford Hills 52-43

#3 Portland defeated #6 Edward Little 70-30

#7 Bangor vs. #2 Cheverus (Friday February 16)

Semifinals - Cross Insurance Arena - Portland Wednesday February 21

2 p.m. - #3 Portland vs. Winner #7 Bangor vs. #2 Cheverus

3:45 p.m. - #4 Lewiston vs. #1 Windham

Regional Finals - Cross Insurance Arena Saturday February 24

3:45 p..m. - Regional Finals

State Finals - Cross Insurance Arena Saturday March 2

8:45 p.m. - State Finals

South

Quarterfinals

#2 Scarborough defeated #7 Bonny Eagles 73-54

#5 Deering defeated #4 Sanford 65-53

#6 Thornton Academy defeated #3 South Portland 59-43

Semifinals - Cross insurance Arena Portland Thursday February 22

7 p.m. - #6 Thornton Academy vs. #2 Scarborough

8:45 p.m. #5 Deering vs. #1 Gorham

Regional Finals - Cross Insurance Arena Portland Saturday February 24

8:45 p.m. - Regional Finals

State Finals - Cross Insurance Arena Portland Saturday March 2

8:45 p.m. State Finals

Class A Girls

North - Games at Augusta Civic Center

Quarterfinals - Saturday February 17

4 p.m. - #6 Brewer vs. #3 Cony

5:30 p.m. - #7Gardiner vs. #2 Hampden Academy

7:30 p.m. - #5 Skowhegan vs. #4 Camden Hills

9 p.m. - #8 Mt. Blue vs. #1 Lawrence

Semifinals - Wednesday February 21

2 p.m. - Semifinal 1

3:30 p.m. - Semifinal 2

Regional Finals - Friday February 23

6 p.m. Regional Finals

State Finals - Cross Insurance Arena Portland Saturday March 2

1:05 p.m. - State Finals

South

Quarterfinals - Portland Expo Monday February 19

1 p.m. - #6 Greely vs. #3 Gray-New Gloucester

2:30 p.m. - #7 Freeport vs. #2 Brunswick

4:30 p.m. - #5 Deering vs. #4 Fryeburg Academy

6 p.m. - #8 Westbrooks vs. #1 Mt. Ararat

Semifinals - Portland Expo Wednesday February 21

1 p.m. - Semifinal

2:45 p.m. - Semifinal

Regional Final - Portland Expo Friday February 23

7 p,m. - Regional Finals

State Final - Cross Insurance Arena Portland Saturday March 2

1:05 - State Finals

Boys

North

Quarterfinals - Saturday February 17 Augusta Civic Center

4 p.m. - #6 Cony vs. #3 Messalonskee

5:30 p.m. - #7 Lawrence vs. #2 Mount Blue

7:30 p.m. - #5 Camden Hills vs. #4 Nokomis

9 p.m. - #8 Skowhegan vs. #1 Hampden Academy

Semifinals - Wednesday February 21

7 p.m. - Semifinal

8:30 p.m. - Semifinal

Regional Finals - Friday February 23

7:45 p.m. - Regional Finals

State Finals - Saturday March 2 Cross Insurance Arena Portland

2:45 p.m. - State Finals

South

Quarterfinals - Portland Expo Saturday February 17

4 p.m. - #6 Greely vs. #3 Noble

5:30 p.m. - #7 Westbrook vs. #2 Falmouth

7:30 p.m. - #5 Kennebunk vs. #4 Freeport

9 p.m. - #8 Fryeburg Academy vs. #1 Gray-New Gloucester

Semifinals - Portland Expo Wednesday February 21

6 p.m. - Semifinals

7:45 p.m. - Semifinals

Regional Finals - Portland Expo Friday February 23

8:45 p.m. - Regional Finals

State Finals - Cross Arena Portland - Saturday March 2

2:45 - State Finals